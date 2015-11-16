BRIEF-Italy's Banca Profilo targeting 9 bln euros of assets in 2019
MILAN, March 30 Italy's Banca Profilo says in its 2017-2019 plan:
PARIS Nov 16 The European Central Bank is attentive to the risks to financial stability that its exceptionally loose monetary policy may bear, but does not see signs markets are overpriced, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.
"We are sensitive to the consequences that our monetary policy can have on financial stability," Coeure told a conference in Paris.
"Assets are broadly not overpriced in the euro zone," Coeure said, adding that there may be however bubbles in the making in some pockets of financial markets. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)
MILAN, March 30 Italy's Banca Profilo says in its 2017-2019 plan:
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage: