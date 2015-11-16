PARIS Nov 16 The European Central Bank is attentive to the risks to financial stability that its exceptionally loose monetary policy may bear, but does not see signs markets are overpriced, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

"We are sensitive to the consequences that our monetary policy can have on financial stability," Coeure told a conference in Paris.

"Assets are broadly not overpriced in the euro zone," Coeure said, adding that there may be however bubbles in the making in some pockets of financial markets. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)