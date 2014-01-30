FRANKFURT Jan 30 Euro zone policymakers should
not take the economic recovery for granted as it weak and
uneven, despite improvements in the bloc's financial markets and
budget balances, European Central Bank Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.
Financial fragmentation has started to recede and structural
budget balances have improved greatly, but various problems
remain, Coeure said.
"We cannot afford to be complacent," Coeure said in the text
of a speech to be given at an event organised by the Centre for
European Reform.
"Debt levels and unemployment are high and unevenly
distributed, and the nascent recovery remains weak and uneven,"
he added.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)