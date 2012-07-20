CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips with oil prices ahead of Trudeau meeting with Trump

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 13 The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump. Trudeau will look to nurture economic ties and avoid tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two leaders are sharply at odds. Canada may have most to lose i