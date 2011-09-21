FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The European Central Bank on Wednesday said it has made changes to its collateral framework, making some assets eligible, while limiting the use of other instruments.

"The Eurosystem has abolished the eligibility requirement that debt instruments issued by credit institutions, other than covered bank bonds, are only eligible if they are admitted to trading on a regulated market," the ECB said in a statement.

The 17-country bloc's central bank also said it had limited the use of bank-issued unsecured debt instruments.

"Such assets may only be used as collateral to the extent that the value assigned does not exceed 5 percent of the total value of collateral submitted," the ECB said.

The limit was previously 10 percent. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)