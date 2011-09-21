* ECB abolishes eligibility rules for some bank-issued debt

* Reduces limit on bank-issued unsecured debt to 5 pct

* Analysts see net loosening effect (Adds analyst, details)

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it has made changes to its collateral framework, making some assets eligible, while limiting the use of other instruments, a move that analysts said presented a net loosening of its rules.

"The Eurosystem has abolished the eligibility requirement that debt instruments issued by credit institutions, other than covered bank bonds, are only eligible if they are admitted to trading on a regulated market," the ECB said in a statement.

Analysts said the steps represented a net loosening of the central banks rules saying which assets it accepts as collateral in its liquidity operations.

The move comes amid growing fears of a renewed credit crunch as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is shaking confidence in the region's banks.

"They are really trying to make it easier for banks to access liquidity, widening the pool of assets they can use," Marie Diron, an economist at Oxford Economics, said.

"They are trying to avoid problems in the sector which would then spill over to the economy."

The 17-country bloc's central bank also said it had limited the use of bank-issued unsecured debt instruments.

"Such assets may only be used as collateral to the extent that the value assigned does not exceed 5 percent of the total value of collateral submitted," the ECB said.

The limit was previously 10 percent.

"I'm not sure that's too much of a constraint, as big banks have not been able to issue many of these bonds lately, so it was not their main source of collateral," Diron said.

But analysts also said the ECB showed it was not willing to take any assets.

"They say, they are not willing to accept all the trash out there, that they are not willing to play the bad bank," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

The ECB also said it had postponed the introduction of a common minimum-size threshold throughout the euro zone until 2013. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)