FRANKFURT Feb 9 Below is the text of an
announcement by the European Central Bank, after the bank said
on Thursday it would give seven euro zone national central banks
the power to accept a wider range of collateral in refinancing
operations.
ECB's Governing Council approves eligibility criteria for
additional credit claims
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has
approved, for the seven national central banks (NCBs) that have
put forward relevant proposals, specific national eligibility
criteria and risk control measures for the temporary acceptance
of additional credit claims as collateral in Eurosystem credit
operations. Details of these specific national measures will be
made available on the websites of the respective NCBs: Central
Bank of Ireland, Banco de España, Banque de France, Banca
d'Italia, Central Bank of Cyprus, Oesterreichische Nationalbank
and Banco de Portugal.
These developments follow up on the decision of the Governing
Council of 8 December 2011 to increase collateral availability
by allowing Eurosystem NCBs, as a temporary solution, to accept
additional performing credit claims as collateral.
Eurosystem NCBs continue to work on developing specific national
eligibility criteria for additional credit claims. Any further
Governing Council decisions in this respect will be communicated
through the monthly publication "Decisions taken by the
Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting
interest rates)" and announcements made by the respective NCBs.
Eurosystem counterparties are invited to contact their
respective NCBs to obtain further details on the specific
national eligibility criteria for additional credit claims. The
general Eurosystem eligibility criteria for credit claims, as
stipulated in the publication "The implementation of monetary
policy in the euro area: General documentation on Eurosystem
monetary policy instruments and procedures" remain unchanged.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)