FRANKFURT Feb 9 Below is the text of an announcement by the European Central Bank, after the bank said on Thursday it would give seven euro zone national central banks the power to accept a wider range of collateral in refinancing operations. ECB's Governing Council approves eligibility criteria for additional credit claims The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has approved, for the seven national central banks (NCBs) that have put forward relevant proposals, specific national eligibility criteria and risk control measures for the temporary acceptance of additional credit claims as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations. Details of these specific national measures will be made available on the websites of the respective NCBs: Central Bank of Ireland, Banco de España, Banque de France, Banca d'Italia, Central Bank of Cyprus, Oesterreichische Nationalbank and Banco de Portugal. These developments follow up on the decision of the Governing Council of 8 December 2011 to increase collateral availability by allowing Eurosystem NCBs, as a temporary solution, to accept additional performing credit claims as collateral. Eurosystem NCBs continue to work on developing specific national eligibility criteria for additional credit claims. Any further Governing Council decisions in this respect will be communicated through the monthly publication "Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)" and announcements made by the respective NCBs. Eurosystem counterparties are invited to contact their respective NCBs to obtain further details on the specific national eligibility criteria for additional credit claims. The general Eurosystem eligibility criteria for credit claims, as stipulated in the publication "The implementation of monetary policy in the euro area: General documentation on Eurosystem monetary policy instruments and procedures" remain unchanged. (Reporting by Marc Jones)