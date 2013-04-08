FRANKFURT, April 8 The European Central Bank
denied on Monday a media report that central banks in Spain and
Italy had lent to banks on overly generous terms which could
have given them a financial advantage of up to 12.4 billion
euros.
German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing
its own research, that the Italian and Spanish central banks had
interpreted the rules for lending to banks against collateral in
the form of government-backed bank bonds too generously.
The central banks had based the valuation of the collateral
on the corresponding sovereign rating rather than the
less-favourable bank rating, the newspaper said, adding that
this also exposed the ECB to greater risk.
The report comes months after the same newspaper uncovered
that the Bank of Spain had wrongly classified about 10 billion
euros worth of Spanish T-bills that were posted as collateral,
which ECB President Mario Draghi later said was a "mistake".
"Reports by the Welt am Sonntag article that Banca d'Italia
and Banco d'Espana have violated Eurosystem collateral rules and
would have provided too generously Eurosystem credit are not
correct," the ECB said, referring to the latest report.
"To use the guarantor rating of an asset with a guarantee
provided by a guarantor with a higher credit rating than the
issuer of the asset is according to the collateral rules."
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)