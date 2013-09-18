* Money market contact group: LTRO maturity seen as cliff
* Another LTRO early next year would boost market confidence
* Demand might be too low if LTRO conducted too soon
* ECB aims to simplify collateral rules post crisis -minutes
By Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Another round of ultra-long
European Central Bank loans early next year would help boost
market confidence and lower money market rates, several members
of an ECB expert group said at a meeting earlier this month.
Markets have already begun to speculate on the chances of
another of the operations which saw the ECB flood banks with
more than 1 trillion euros in cheap three-year loans in late
2011 and early 2012.
The report from the money market contact group (MMCG) -
which includes around 20 top traders and a handful of top ECB
experts - was a sign that idea is being pushed with the bank.
"Such a measure in the MMCG view would provide confidence to
the market and would in turn help to lower forward money market
rates," the minutes from the Sept. 3 meeting showed.
The ECB's Governing Council, in contrast with the U.S.
Federal Reserve's move towards reining in stimulus, has said it
is willing to take further steps to keep market interest rates
low given continuing concerns over European growth.
While higher rates can be seen to reflect more optimism
about the euro zone recovery, President Mario Draghi and his
colleagues are concerned that the rise may cut recovery off just
as it is getting going.
Minutes of the meeting published on the ECB's website showed
that several members argued in favour of issuing another LTRO,
to be conducted once the lifetime of the first round of 3-year
LTROs fell below one year, hence early next year.
The group said the 2015-maturity was regarded as a cliff
that already weighed on market confidence and contributed to
higher money market forward rates for early 2015.
But some members also pointed out that if another LTRO was
conducted too soon, potential demand might be low.
Along with a loosening of the rules the ECB applies to
securities banks post at the central bank for funding, the
long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) were aimed at easing
funding strains at the height of the euro zone crisis.
Banks have already started to repay some of the loans
voluntarily, reducing the amount of excess liquidity - the level
of cash beyond what banks need to cover their day-to-day
operations - which also helped pushing money market rates up.
The ECB has said it was monitoring this development closely
and was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the
euro zone economy to bring money market rates down. Another
long-term loan operation may have the least side effects.
SIMPLER RULES
ECB President Mario Draghi also attended the meeting,
telling the group the ECB aimed to simplify its collateral rules
once structural reforms at a national and European level led to
a significant reduction in fragmentation, the minutes said.
The ECB has loosened its collateral framework over the
course of the crisis to give banks better access to its funding
operations, with some national central banks accepting riskier
assets than others.
Draghi stated some of the collateral measures taken during
the crisis inevitably increased the complexity of the overall
framework, the meeting's minutes said.
But he added that these measures were temporary and that
"the Eurosystem intended to come to a permanent and simpler
collateral framework, once ongoing structural reforms on the
national and European level would engender a significant
reduction of fragmentation in the euro area markets," it said.
Draghi also said the new banking supervision, which will
start later next year under the roof of the ECB, would
contribute to restoring confidence in the euro zone banking
sector and would help to revive cross-border credit flows, with
tangible effects for the real economy.
