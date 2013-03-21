By Eva Kuehnen
| FRANKFURT, March 21
FRANKFURT, March 21 The European Central Bank is
encouraging market-led initiatives to make banks less dependent
on its funding by making it easier for them to use loans as
collateral in the interbank market.
Banks, especially in crisis-hit euro zone countries, are
finding it increasingly difficult to come up with collateral to
tap ECB loans due to tougher regulatory standards and downgrades
in assets' ratings as a result of the financial crisis.
The problem is squeezing lending in the euro zone periphery,
where banks charge businesses and households more than in the
bloc's core countries. This means the ECB's single official
interest rate is not transmitted evenly across the euro area.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last month enhancing the
so-called "transmission mechanism" for its interest rates, which
are at a record low, was the central bank's top priority.
Some officials are already warning of a collateral shortage.
"The crisis is making this collateral scarcer," ECB
Executive Board member Yves Mersch told a conference on Tuesday.
To keep banks afloat the ECB has loosened standards on the
securities it will accept, taking car loans, consumer finance
and commercial mortgages with credit ratings just above 'junk'.
But it would like to wean banks off its support eventually.
The ECB is looking at two proposals to free up more
collateral that banks can use to fund themselves in the market
rather than going to the central bank for financing.
At present, banks are able to use loans made to companies
and households as collateral at the ECB but not with other
banks. That is mainly because there is no harmonised system for
evaluating loans and because legal systems and lending standards
vary across the currency bloc.
At the end of last year, claims on such loans accounted for
a quarter, or 656.5 billion euros, of the total collateral used
at the ECB.
To make these assets useable as collateral in the market,
one idea is to issue tradeable securities based on a bank's loan
book that do not vary in quality and which could then be swapped
for funding at other banks or at the central bank.
The other proposal would use a clearing system to transfer
ownership of bank loans from one party to the other.
The ECB's money market contact group - a mix of around 20
top traders and a handful of top ECB experts - has discussed
these proposals and concluded in a meeting summary published
last week that the ECB encourages these market initiatives.
"The ECB has a strong interest in functioning money and
capital markets to ensure (a) that it does not need to play an
extensive interbank intermediation function, and (b) a smooth
monetary policy transmission," the summary statement said.
"The Chairman noted that the ECB encourages these market
initiatives aimed at mobilisation of collateral if these help to
revitalise the interbank market and to facilitate refinancing of
these assets in the market."
Being able to use loans as collateral not only at the
central bank but also in the market would be another incentive
for banks to increase lending to companies and households, which
is drying up and holding back an economic recovery.
But a decision on which of the proposals will be applied is
still quite a long way off.
David Hiscock, senior director at the International Capital
Market Association, who works on market practice and regulatory
policy, said it would be later this year at best, but more
likely beyond than that.
"It also depends on the economic recovery and how quickly
banks can be weaned off central bank support," he said.
"There isn't a deadline. But as long as the central bank
provides support, the incentive to develop alternatives is
reduced."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)