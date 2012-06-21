BRIEF-Bendigo and Adelaide Bank says HY net profit after tax from ordinary activities rose 0.1 pct
* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago
FRANKFURT, June 21 The European Central Bank has decided to significantly loosen its collateral rules in a step to ease banks' access to its funding operations, German newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing central bank sources.
Die Welt said the changes would allow the use of more mortgage-backed securities as collateral and would particularly help Spanish banks.
Central bank sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the ECB is discussing a medium-term plan to scrap rating rules on euro zone sovereign bonds and instead set their value when used as collateral in lending operations on its own internal assessment. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago
* Earnings guidance confirmed: FY17 EBITDA between $54 million and $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.