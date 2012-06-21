FRANKFURT, June 21 The European Central Bank has decided to significantly loosen its collateral rules in a step to ease banks' access to its funding operations, German newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing central bank sources.

Die Welt said the changes would allow the use of more mortgage-backed securities as collateral and would particularly help Spanish banks.

Central bank sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the ECB is discussing a medium-term plan to scrap rating rules on euro zone sovereign bonds and instead set their value when used as collateral in lending operations on its own internal assessment. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)