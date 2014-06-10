FRANKFURT, June 10 The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows at its June policy meeting and launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, pledging to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the June 5 meeting.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), JUNE 10

On ECB tools: "This is not it yet. ... We have the capacity to act, we can make decisions, this has not changed."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JUNE 10

On prospects for further measures: "It's unnecessary and will devalue what we've just decided."

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), JUNE 9

"The main challenge, of course, is low and declining inflation, with inflation expectations in the euro area drifting downward at short to medium-term horizons. ... This prevents adjustments in relative prices, an important mechanism to eliminate gaps in competitiveness, and it increases the risk of outright deflation, should a negative shock occur in the future."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JUNE 7

"Clearly what we wanted to indicate on Thursday is the fact that monetary conditions will diverge between the euro zone on one hand and the United States and the United Kingdom on the other for a long period, which will be several years."

"We are going to keep rates close to zero for an extremely long period, whereas the United States and the United Kingdom will at some point return to a cycle of rate rises."

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), JUNE 6

"It's clear that if the situation does not improve the central bank will decide to take supplementary measures. ... But we must leave time to see if the measures we have taken will have an effect. I think that means we must wait until the end of the year to see how the economy reacts."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JUNE 6

"The ECB has acted with a very broad set of measures. Now we have to wait and see how the measures take effect. It would be absurd to already start talking now about a further set of measures."

ILMARS RIMSEVICS (LATVIA), JUNE 6

"There is hope that potentially it will be enough with the decisions taken yesterday. ... But (the) ECB, as always, is ready to act if it will be necessary."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JUNE 6

On ECB President Mario Draghi's comment that the ECB was not done yet: "It is not up to me to interpret what Mr Draghi said. I would say what he means is the work of a central bank is never done."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), JUNE 6

On need for quantitative easing (QE): "If we see a sort of vicious circle emerge out of (low) inflation and an unanchoring of expectations and an outward shock that would create a reverse spiral, that would require a broad programme of asset purchases."

On impact of policy measures: "Only after the second tranche in December of the initial allowance of the new facility will we then gauge the impact, because by then the comprehensive assessment (AQR) will be completed and banks will know what is their situation." (Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom)