FRANKFURT, June 4 The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to lower interest rates and begin to charge banks for overnight deposits when it meets on Thursday, to counter persistently low inflation and to breathe life into the recovery.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the May 8 meeting.

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), MAY 30

"At the ECB, we are ready to act to avoid low inflation becoming entrenched in a way that would destabilise the outlook for growth."

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), MAY 30

"The exchange rate is not in itself a monetary policy target, but at this stage the euro's appreciation has compressed consumer price inflation."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 28

"Expectations have been raised because we have made it public that we are comfortable acting with both conventional and unconventional measures. ... What we've been doing is broadening our tool box and we will present some of these findings to the Governing Council."

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), MAY 27

"Impairment of lending to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) is an impairment of the transmission channels of our monetary policy, so in a sense it is an impairment in our capacity and ability achieve our objective of price stability."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), MAY 27

"Now we have the problem of too-low inflation which is clearly below the ECB's target of 2 percent. ... It's a double problem ... And of course if it actually leads to deflation, through delaying of consumer decisions, delaying of investment decisions, demand weakening, it can lead to a massive stagnation. This is an issue that concerns us at the moment."

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), MAY 26

"What we need to be particularly watchful for at the moment is, in my view, the potential for a negative spiral to take hold between low inflation, falling inflation expectations and credit, in particular in stressed countries."

"This analysis suggests that credit constraints are putting a brake on the recovery in stressed countries, which adds to disinflationary pressures."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 24

"Negative rates are one of the instruments available to us. ... We are technically and legally prepared for such a possibility. And market participants are well aware that we are contemplating such a move."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 24

Referring to credit supply: "A car can run on low fuel for a while, but at some point it needs to fill up otherwise the engine will stall. At this stage of the recovery it is clear: There needs to be sufficient fuel to rev up the engine."

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), MAY 23

Referring to space between deposit, main refinancing and marginal lending interest rates: "Personally, I see a lot of attraction in keeping a certain width of the corridor. Certainly if you do keep that corridor it is a more powerful instrument than if you were to narrow it. If the corridor becomes too narrow, then you drive banks towards the Eurosystem again."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), MAY 21

"The interest rate policy is the core of our monetary policy instruments. A central banker's attention would certainly focus first on this, if in the end it became necessary to act. But so far it is not clear whether we will have to act at all."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 19

"The likelihood that the Governing Council will already act at its next monetary policy meeting in June has grown substantially."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 16

"With interest rates remaining low or lower for an extended period of time as we say, and we need it to support the economy, but we know with ample liquidity and very low interest rates there would be financial market risks ... We have instruments to avoid them so it is not an issue in principle."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 15

Negative deposit rate: "It is a tool that is available. The question is what the ultimate efficiency is (of) venturing into this territory."

"We are working on a broader range of instruments than might strike a journalist, or even an analyst."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), MAY 15

"We are determined to act swiftly if required and do not rule out further monetary policy easing."

"We expect euro area inflation to remain low for a prolonged period, meaning the rest of this year."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), MAY 14

"If it is necessary, then the Bundesbank is prepared to take action."

On quantitative easing: "Perhaps a QE programme is not suitable to deal with the problem of current inflation rates."

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 14

"We are working intensively to expand our independent instruments within our mandate and to make our action as effective as possible."

On credit demand: "What's on our minds is that demand for credit is rising again. This could lead to supply shortages."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 14

"We are preparing a range of things. We could again lend banks money for a longer time frame, possibly with conditions attached. We could cut interest rates once more. A combination of several monetary policy instruments is also possible ... Negative deposit rates are a possible part of a combination of measures."

On QE: "I think it will only come to that if the euro zone economy and inflation develop significantly worse than we expect."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), MAY 12

"If you are perhaps of the opinion that one needs new measures here, it is probably reasonable to put together a package, not (take) a single measure, for instance a rate cut alone."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), MAY 12

"We need to know better after the low inflation monthly figures that we have had recently what will be the prospects for the medium-term path of inflation. That will be the main criteria for any decision by the governing council."

