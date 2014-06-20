FRANKFURT, June 20 The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows at its June policy meeting and launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, pledging to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the June 5 meeting.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JUNE 20

"I think there is no disagreement with the IMF, we have been clear that in case inflation would be too low for too long we can use additional instruments, including additional non-standard measures in case inflation would prove too low for too long, but we are not in that situation today so I think there is no disagreement at all with the IMF."

"It is possible, it is in the toolbox, but it is not needed today."

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), JUNE 19

"There is no obvious evidence of a deflationary move (in the euro area)."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), JUNE 19

"The ECB has left no doubt about its resolve to avoid any downward turn in the euro area inflation developments... the policy response would involve a broad-based asset-purchase programme."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JUNE 13

"Our priority today is not to reflect on what we will do next. It's way too early to discuss our next decisions. We are  assessing the impact of the decisions we've taken last week."

"It (quantitative easing) is not needed now, because we do not see deflation in the euro zone and we have a deep sense that the measures we decided last week are appropriate to face the prospects of low inflation that we are facing today."

"We would be ready to act if the action last week would not be effective in pushing inflation back (towards our target)."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JUNE 12

"Asset purchases may act like a sweet poison for the governments. The rude awakening may come when the purchases are reduced or stopped altogether."

BOSTJAN JAZBEC (SLOVENIA), JUNE 12

"Everybody expects quantitative easing to take place but we need to wait for the development in the euro zone economy and for these measures to fully take place. We are double checking this every single time ... all the new data ... are discussed."

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), JUNE 11

On quantitative easing (QE): "I think we should be exploring those options and actually have those options on the shelf for possible use. We have introduced quite a substantial package of measures already, so what I think is more important regarding possible future measures is that we advance their technical preparation should they be needed."

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), JUNE 10

On ECB tools: "This is not it yet. ... We have the capacity to act, we can make decisions, this has not changed."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JUNE 10

On prospects for further measures: "It's unnecessary and will devalue what we've just decided."

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), JUNE 9

"The main challenge, of course, is low and declining inflation, with inflation expectations in the euro area drifting downward at short to medium-term horizons. ... This prevents adjustments in relative prices, an important mechanism to eliminate gaps in competitiveness, and it increases the risk of outright deflation, should a negative shock occur in the future."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JUNE 7

"Clearly what we wanted to indicate on Thursday is the fact that monetary conditions will diverge between the euro zone on one hand and the United States and the United Kingdom on the other for a long period, which will be several years."

"We are going to keep rates close to zero for an extremely long period, whereas the United States and the United Kingdom will at some point return to a cycle of rate rises."

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), JUNE 6

"It's clear that if the situation does not improve the central bank will decide to take supplementary measures. ... But we must leave time to see if the measures we have taken will have an effect. I think that means we must wait until the end of the year to see how the economy reacts."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JUNE 6

"The ECB has acted with a very broad set of measures. Now we have to wait and see how the measures take effect. It would be absurd to already start talking now about a further set of measures."

ILMARS RIMSEVICS (LATVIA), JUNE 6

"There is hope that potentially it will be enough with the decisions taken yesterday. ... But (the) ECB, as always, is ready to act if it will be necessary."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JUNE 6

On ECB President Mario Draghi's comment that the ECB was not done yet: "It is not up to me to interpret what Mr Draghi said. I would say what he means is the work of a central bank is never done."

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), JUNE 6

On need for quantitative easing (QE): "If we see a sort of vicious circle emerge out of (low) inflation and an unanchoring of expectations and an outward shock that would create a reverse spiral, that would require a broad programme of asset purchases."

On impact of policy measures: "Only after the second tranche in December of the initial allowance of the new facility will we then gauge the impact, because by then the comprehensive assessment (AQR) will be completed and banks will know what is their situation." (Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom)