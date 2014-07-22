FRANKFURT, July 22 The European Central Bank introduced negative interest rates and spelled out plans to pump more cheap, long-term money into the banking system to speed up the euro zone recovery, but it will take some time for these measures to gain traction.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the July 3 meeting.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JULY 18

"In the long term, the ultra-loose monetary policy poses risks to financial stability."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JULY 16

On a possible ECB programme to buy asset-backed securities: "I'm not sure this thing would fly."

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JULY 14

"In the present context, an appreciated exchange rate is a risk to the sustainability of the recovery."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 13

"Of course the measures that we take are not a panacea. We eliminate some obstacles but monetary policy can not improve productivity and long-term growth."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JULY 12

"It is clear that monetary policy, when seen from a German viewpoint, is too expansive for Germany, too loose."

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JULY 9

"There is a strong case for us to apply the same principles to the governance of structural reforms as we do to fiscal governance. The essential cohesion of the union depends on it."

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 9

"We have a sequence of liquidity injections in the pipeline ... When you have built in a sequence of liquidity injections it is premature to talk about new measures. We want to see how they go through."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 9

"We've taken decisive action in June, if this is not enough we will do more but we have no reason to believe this will not be enough,"

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), JULY 9

"It is wrong to say the euro is very strong. Just before the financial crisis, we have to remember, the euro pointed towards $1.60."

SABINE LAUTENSCHLAEGER (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 7

On prospects for large-scale asset purchases by the ECB: "Only in a real emergency, for example in the case of the immediate prospect of deflation, could, in my view, such an instrument come into consideration. Such risks are, however, neither perceptible nor do we expect them."

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 7

"Growth being very weak, it is clear that very accommodative monetary conditions are going to be necessary for quite a long time."

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), JULY 5

"Even if the risk of deflation seems to have been avoided, we have ... price increases that are too low."

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JULY 3

"It is all the more important now to make clear that the Eurosystem will not delay a necessary normalisation of monetary policy out of regard for state finances."

