FRANKFURT Oct 2 Banks in Europe are not in as
bad shape as markets commonly judge them to be, European Central
Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
The ECB is scheduled to take over supervision of the
region's banks in about a year's time, and a bank resolution
mechanism should follow in 2015.
Before that, the central bank of the 17-member euro zone is
due to conduct an asset-quality review, followed by stress
tests, to ensure that banks enter common supervision in good
health.
"The situation of the European banks is better than market
perceptions," Constancio told the Financial Times.
"If you take the largest European and American banks, you
find that the median common equity tier one capital of European
banks is slightly above the median of US banks."
