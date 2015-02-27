NEW YORK Feb 27 The European Central Bank is
not concerned over a perceived lack of bonds available for
purchase under its planned bond-buying program, the ECB's Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.
"We don't anticipate that there will be such a problem," he
told a conference of some of the world's top central bankers.
But if there is a problem of available stock, he said, the ECB
will "find ways to have an expansionary monetery policy."
Constancio added that the ECB's announcement of its
so-called quantitative easing programme halted the risk of
un-anchoring inflation expectations in the euro zone, which has
been bruised by falling prices.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)