LONDON Feb 12 The ECB's vice president shrugged
off concerns on Thursday that central banks were being sucked
into a global currency war, saying each had their own mandate
and domestic objective to fulfill.
"International cooperation is difficult... it has only
happened historically in situations of acute crisis," Vitor
Constancio said at a banking dinner.
"You cannot expect central banks to start changing their
policies just for reasons of international cooperation... that
is the reality," he added.
