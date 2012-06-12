FRANKFURT, June 12 European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio made a fresh push for the bank to become the supervisor of the euro zone's biggest banks on Tuesday, saying the wording of Europe's founding treaty meant it would be an easy change to make.

The ECB is the driving force behind a three-pillar plan for a euro zone banking union, consisting of central monitoring of banks, a fund to wind down big lenders and a pan-European deposit guarantee.

Constancio became the latest top ECB policymaker to stake the bank's claim to the powerful supervisory role, saying that while there was no official ECB stance on the issue, the bank was "prepared" to take the role on.

"It is already in the treaty. It would not need anything else, just a vote (by governments)," he added.

Handing the ECB the powers would give it a far greater say on how banks run their businesses and its push for the role is already raising concerns in Europe's financial capital London, which fears its influence could wane.

Speaking to journalists as the ECB published its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, Constancio also sketched out his own views on what other parts of the 'banking union' should look like.

The plans are set to be put forward to euro zone leaders by ECB chief Mario Draghi and the heads of three other European institutions in time for a crucial meeting at the end of the month.

Disagreeing with recent comments from members of Germany's Bundesbank, Constancio said a banking union could come before a move towards a fiscal union was made, and downplayed fears that taxpayers' money would have to underpin any bank wind-down and deposit guarantee schemes.

"The ESM could provide the financial backstop in case some public money was needed, but if it was just a resolution fund (as opposed to full bailout fund) then you might not need huge amounts of public money," Constancio said, although he added that governments would have to also make "some commitment".

Banks should also be the ones to pay for the deposit guarantee fund. Countries would have to transfer the money in their individual schemes already in place, he said, but banks would have to pay into a pot that could be tapped if needed.

"It would take some years to (pre-fund a deposit guarantee scheme) while the fund is built up," Constancio said, without giving a more specific time frame.

"If during that build-up there was an accident, then the banks would have to make an exceptional contribution (payment). This means the system would be in place," he said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)