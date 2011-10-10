MILAN Oct 10 It is crucial that the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund provides support to bond issuance, for example in Italy and Spain, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

Speaking in Milan, Constancio said the most efficient way to use the EFSF is for it to intervene in primary debt markets, such as those in Spain and Italy.

A less efficient use of the fund would be in secondary bond markets, or for bank recapitalisations, he added.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)