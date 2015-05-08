UPDATE 1-Surplus will shrink with age, Germany says, but don't blame us for being efficient
LONDON May 8 European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday he didn't expect the "worst case" scenarios for Greece to materialise and played down the recent sell-off in euro zone bonds.
"I don't expect excessive volatility in the bond market to continue," Constancio told reporters at an event in London.
"This was a correction and as such we don't have problems with the recent developments."
On Greece he said: "My personal conviction is that the worst case portrayed in the media won't materialise regarding Greece."
"We are working under that assumption. We are providing liquidity to the banks because they are considered solvent... and they present collateral."
He added that the level of 'haircut' on Greek banks' collateral had been discussed, but would not comment on what it would take for the ECB to raise it. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
