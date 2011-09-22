FRANKFURT Sep 22 The European Central Bank's bond-purchase programme would create inflationary pressures if it were sustained, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

Referring to ECB's bond-buying, he said: "the secondary market purchases are not, and cannot be used to circumvent the principle of budgetary discipline as a pillar of economic and monetary union."

"Sustained buying of government paper by the central bank would only postpone problems and delay the necessary fiscal adjustments, ultimately resulting in a build-up of inflationary pressures," Constancio said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised by the Deutsche Bank.

The ECB started purchasing government bonds in May 2010 in a move that it said was meant to ensure the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

So far, it has bought more than 150 billion euros worth of Greek, Irish, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian government bonds.

Constancio also said financial market tensions now resemble those of May 2010, but are currently in some respects more broad-based than at that time. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Brian Rohan)