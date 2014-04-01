ATHENS, April 1 Low euro zone price inflation is
a matter of concern and could act as a drag on economic
recovery, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio
said on Tuesday, adding that there was no risk of deflation in
the bloc.
Constancio said inflation, which fell to 0.5 percent year on
year in March from 0.7 percent in February, was expected to
bounce back in April.
"The growth rate of inflation is of concern," he told a news
conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Athens.
"It seems to indicate that Europe and the euro area can be
in a protracted period of low inflation. That can constitute a
drag on the recovery," he said, adding, however: "We see no
deflation prospects."
Constancio, who expects the bloc's economy to continue
growing in the first quarter of this year, said price inflation
would be lifted by the recovery.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Jan Strupczewski, Tom Koerkemeier
and Martin Santa)