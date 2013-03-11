LONDON, March 11 The European Central Bank's
record low interest rates are not being passed through in
hard-hit parts of the euro zone, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Monday.
"At present market fragmentation is severely hampering the
transmission of ECB monetary policy," Constancio said during a
speech at London-based think-tank Chatham House.
"In some countries changes in our main interest rates are
being passed through by banks but in others, because bank
funding is tight, interest rates changes are being passed
through hardly at all."
The ECB left interest rates at 0.75 percent on Thursday
although some of the bank's members had called for a cut.
Constancio added that putting in place a system for
repairing or winding down troubled banks in the euro zone was a
matter of urgency.
(for full speech click here)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Huw Jones)