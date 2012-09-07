AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 The European Central Bank could assume regulatory duties for all euro zone banks, using national supervisors to supervise smaller banks under its guidance while monitoring the biggest ones directly, Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

"The ECB would be closely supervising only the significant cross-border banking groups," Constancio said in a speech in Amsterdam.

"Local supervisors, operating under the umbrella, guidance and monitoring of the ECB, would conduct the supervision of the overwhelming majority of credit institutions."

Constancio added, however, that the 17-country bloc's central bank would have the legal responsibility and thus the ultimate say in the supervision of all banks.

"Crucially though, the ECB would maintain, the ultimate legal responsibility, which would include the right to exercise at any moment a closer supervision of any institution or group of institutions if it finds it appropriate," he said.

This would guarantee that the same rules apply to all banks and that supervisors do not favour domestic banks, he added. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt)