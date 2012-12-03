Fitch Rates Federal International Finance's Bonds 'AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to PT Federal International Finance's (FIF; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior bonds, as follows: - Third senior bond programme of up to IDR15trn assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - Bonds issued under the first tranche of the above programme with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - Bonds issued under the first tranc