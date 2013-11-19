FRANKFURT Nov 19 European Central Bank
policymakers have not discussed quantitative easing in any
detail as a policy option, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio
said on Tuesday.
Last week, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised the
prospect of the central bank starting to buy assets to bring
inflation closer to its target just just under 2 percent. Euro
zone inflation tumbled to 0.7 percent in October.
Asked if the ECB had undertaken technical preparations for
quantitative easing (QE), Constancio told reporters: "That was
only referred to as a possibility, nothing else."
"I have nothing to add to what he (Praet) said. Everything
is possible. That was what Peter Praet said ... it was not
discussed in any detail."
Asked what the trigger would be for the ECB to embark on QE,
Constancio replied: "As always, our decisions depend on our
views about inflation and prospects for inflation."
Constancio added that there were "of course" downsides to
the policy option of negative interest rates, "but policy
decisions are always about trade-offs. It's not a perfect
science, there are concerns of course."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel)