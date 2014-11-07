CHICAGO Nov 7 A top European central banker on Friday put Europe's big banks on notice that it is not only U.S. regulators who will demand large financial institutions change their culture of bad behavior or face being broken up.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, William Dudley, last month told a group of executives at large banks that if they do not reform their culture, by among other things tying pay for bank chiefs to good corporate behavior, financial stability concerns "would dictate that your firms need to be dramatically downsized and simplified."

The warning appeared to open a new front for regulators trying to rein in banks from the excesses that led to the 2007-09 financial crisis. European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio on Friday said he agreed with the approach.

"We have to respond to the scandals that we have been seeing disclosed of misbehavior of financial institutions," he told a banking conference at the Chicago Fed, going on to quote verbatim from Dudley's speech promising to downsize banks that don't change their behavior.

Constancio, echoing Dudley, said he would support more deferred compensation for bank executives and other changes in order to encourage better behavior.

Although reforms since the financial crisis, including higher capital standards, have gone some ways toward making the financial system safer, Constancio said there is still much more that needs to be done, including better oversight of the so-called shadow banking system, and reinforcements to supervision and regulation of the regular banking system.

But banking culture, he suggested, is just as much of a problem as balance sheets and leverage ratios.

"I would concur with (Dudley's) proposals because as we see, not everything that counts has to do with the size of capitalization of financial institutions, if we want really to have a financial system that is more transparent, more trustful and again more efficient," Constancio said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)