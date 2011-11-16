FRANKFURT Nov 16 A pan-European bank bailout fund run by Brussels would be the most effective way to deal with the collapse of large, cross-border banks, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said in a speech published on Wednesday.

The idea of a joint bailout fund remains contentious in Europe amid fears it could give a sense of security that encourages risk taking by banks, while taxpayers in one country could end up paying for mistakes in another.

Constancio, however, said it may ultimately be the most sensible solution, pointing to an ECB study that concluded 17 major banks had operations in at least 10 European countries.

"I will say clearly: we need for cross-border banking institutions a European Resolution Authority, including or combined with a Resolution Fund, as well as a European Supervisor," Constancio said in a speech published on the ECB's Web site on Wednesday.

"The resolution of such a bank would involve 10 national authorities, 10 resolution funds and 10 deposit guarantee schemes; needless to say, there would be many challenges involved in ensuring efficient coordination. The envisaged EU authority would spare us a great deal of these efforts."

The comments add to the ECB's recent offensive to get European Governments to hand over some of their key national powers to a central authority in Brussels which would manage banking crises and ensure countries didn't overspend and build up debts.

Constancio also backed so-called bail-ins, where banks and their creditors fill any funding holes, as well as using special taxes to build up a reserve fund.

The currently popular approach of using so-called bridge banks to either wind down or nurse banks back to health created complications, however, as did the highly complex legal issues surrounding the rights of bank shareholders.

But while there were many options to bolster banks, he said the reality was that the current arrangement was inadequate.

"There are many possible forms of private financing: one could use the funds of the deposit guarantee scheme, set up an ex ante resolution fund, or ensure that the creditors contribute to recapitalisation.

"The bottom line is that the lack of such a means ultimately undermines the effective implementation of resolution measures."

(for full speech click here) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Holmes)