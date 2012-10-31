(Adds quotes, Liikanen, Bowles)

FRANKFURT Oct 31 A planned banking union will play a key role to solve some faults of the European Monetary Union exposed by the financial crisis, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

He also said the new euro zone bailout fund should recapitalise banks directly, if it sees this as necessary, but not before effective safeguards were in place in the form of joint banking supervision.

As a first step towards a more integrated banking union, EU leaders have agreed to establish a new bank supervisory body under the roof of the ECB to prevent crises like the current one from happening in the future.

"The lessons from the crisis indicate that the creation of a banking union is essential to overcome some of the shortcomings that we can now identify in the design of the monetary union," Constancio said at an ECB conference.

On the issue of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) recapitalising banks, Constancio said: "I am in favour of direct capitalisations ... Direct capitalisation can only occur after January 2014, when presumably effective supervision will start."

Constancio's colleague on the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, said that banks could not rely on funding from the permanent euro zone rescue fund to solve their existing problems.

"Legacy issues must be solved before (the banking union comes into force)," Liikanen said. "The banking union is not a hospital."

Speaking at the same conference, Sharon Bowles, who heads the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, said the new banking supervisor should strive for transparency.

"We need things like the publication of the minutes of the supervisory committee," she said.

In the last few months, some ECB policymakers have started to openly discuss the idea of joining such central banks as the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve in publishing minutes. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)