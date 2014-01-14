RPT-BRIEF-Bahrain's GFH in talks with Shuaa Capital for potential merger or acquisition
* In talks with several financial institutions, including Shuaa Capital, for potentially majority share acquisition of those institutions or merger
MILAN Jan 14 In the current low-inflation environment, the European Central Bank can look at some of the instruments at its disposal to pursue its secondary mandate of lowering unemployment and fostering growth, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said.
"The treaty says that provided price stability is insured we should pursue other objectives, like unemployment and growth. Clearly there is a secondary mandate," Constancio said during a round table discussion in Milan.
Constancio said the ECB had a range of tools, for instance negative interest rates on deposits and the purchase of securities on the secondary market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Luca Trogni)
* Proposes an increase in the share capital from company funds and a 1:3 stock split to the annual general meeting
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016