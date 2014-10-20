LONDON Oct 20 European Central Bank
policymakers will be able to use the information they gain from
their new banking supervisory powers in the traditional monetary
policy side of their jobs, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio
said on Monday.
The ECB will next month take over the supervision of around
120 the euro zone's most important banks. It is one of the
bloc's flagship responses to the financial crisis but marks a
huge broadening of the central bank's primary role of keeping
inflation in check.
"The separation of the two policy functions (monetary policy
and supervisory) does not preclude benefitting from combining
them," Constancio said at an event at London think-tank Chatham
House.
"Combining and using the experience is one aspect of the
synergies that emerge from having all these functions under one
roof," he added, giving the example of a financial crisis.
"If policymakers are members of the same institution, they
can decide independently but in a pragmatic way, taking
spontaneously into account the spillovers between policy areas."
