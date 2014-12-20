BERLIN Dec 20 ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said in a German magazine interview that he expected the inflation rate to turn negative in the coming months but added that if this was just a temporary phenomenon, he did not see a risk of deflation.

"Our experts forecast just 0.7 percent inflation for 2015 but since this projection was made, oil prices have fallen by a further 15 percent. We now expect a negative inflation rate in the coming months," he said in an interview with German magazine WirtschaftsWoche due to be published on Monday.

Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to 0.3 percent in November as energy prices fell.

Constancio also said that quantitative easing was legal and the ECB did not rule out measures that were legal. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by William Hardy)