* Sustained bond-buying would risk inflation
* Financial market tensions worse than at start of crisis
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The European Central Bank's
bond-purchase programme would create inflationary pressures if
it were sustained, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on
Thursday.
Referring to ECB's bond-buying, he said: "the secondary
market purchases are not, and cannot be used to circumvent the
principle of budgetary discipline as a pillar of economic and
monetary union."
"Sustained buying of government paper by the central bank
would only postpone problems and delay the necessary fiscal
adjustments, ultimately resulting in a build-up of inflationary
pressures," Constancio said in the text of a speech to be given
at an event organised by the Deutsche Bank.
Allowing inflation to take root to help governments deal
with their debt load was out of the question, Constancio said.
"The ECB will never debase the currency," he said.
The ECB started purchasing government bonds in May 2010 in
a move that it said was meant to ensure the functioning of the
monetary policy transmission mechanism.
It has not said how much it intends to spend or what it
buys, merely that it has so far spent more than 150 billion
euros on the programme.
Traders say the central bank bought Greek, Irish and
Portuguese sovereign bonds in the early stages of the
programme, but expanded it to Spanish and Italian government
bonds after the markets started to question the sustainability
of their public finances.
Constancio also said financial market tensions now resemble
those of May 2010, but are currently in some respects more
broad-based than at that time.
He also said that the ECB's fixed-rate, full-allotment
policy in liquidity operations combined with its counterparties
having 4 trillion euros in eligible collateral meant that there
is neither liquidity nor collateral shortage for the euro zone
banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Brian Rohan)