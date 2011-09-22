* Sustained bond-buying would risk inflation

* Financial market tensions worse than at start of crisis

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The European Central Bank's bond-purchase programme would create inflationary pressures if it were sustained, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

Referring to ECB's bond-buying, he said: "the secondary market purchases are not, and cannot be used to circumvent the principle of budgetary discipline as a pillar of economic and monetary union."

"Sustained buying of government paper by the central bank would only postpone problems and delay the necessary fiscal adjustments, ultimately resulting in a build-up of inflationary pressures," Constancio said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised by the Deutsche Bank.

Allowing inflation to take root to help governments deal with their debt load was out of the question, Constancio said.

"The ECB will never debase the currency," he said.

The ECB started purchasing government bonds in May 2010 in a move that it said was meant to ensure the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

It has not said how much it intends to spend or what it buys, merely that it has so far spent more than 150 billion euros on the programme.

Traders say the central bank bought Greek, Irish and Portuguese sovereign bonds in the early stages of the programme, but expanded it to Spanish and Italian government bonds after the markets started to question the sustainability of their public finances.

Constancio also said financial market tensions now resemble those of May 2010, but are currently in some respects more broad-based than at that time.

He also said that the ECB's fixed-rate, full-allotment policy in liquidity operations combined with its counterparties having 4 trillion euros in eligible collateral meant that there is neither liquidity nor collateral shortage for the euro zone banks.

