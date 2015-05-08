LONDON May 8 The euro zone needs to tighten its
scrutiny of investment funds and other less-regulated financial
institutions, including by introducing stress tests, the
European Central Bank's vice president Vitor Constancio said on
Friday.
Constancio noted the growing role of capital market firms
such as asset managers and investment funds in providing
financing and pushing up asset prices, calling for a new
"toolkit" for regulators to supervise these institutions.
"Stress tests should be part of that toolkit," Constancio
said at an event organised by the OMFIF think-tank in London.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa)