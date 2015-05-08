LONDON May 8 The euro zone needs to tighten its scrutiny of investment funds and other less-regulated financial institutions, including by introducing stress tests, the European Central Bank's vice president Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

Constancio noted the growing role of capital market firms such as asset managers and investment funds in providing financing and pushing up asset prices, calling for a new "toolkit" for regulators to supervise these institutions.

"Stress tests should be part of that toolkit," Constancio said at an event organised by the OMFIF think-tank in London. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa)