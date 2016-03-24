* High-yield issuers price bumper deals

* Investors complain about ECB intervention

* Nerves around sell-off grow

By Robert Smith and Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - European bond investors poured billions of euros into Double B rated new issues this week, sparking concerns that the ECB's recently-announced stimulus measures are also overheating demand for sub-investment grade credit.

The ECB does not begin its purchase programme of investment grade corporate bonds until June, but spreads in the asset class have ground tighter in anticipation of the central bank buying. This has put pressure on investors to look further down the credit spectrum in search of yield.

Investors with high grade corporate bond mandates have grown increasingly flexible in recent years, with larger buckets to hold Double B rated bonds.

Investment grade buyers are particularly comfortable buying debt from fallen angels - formerly rated Triple B minus or higher - who typically print bonds without a high-yield covenant package.

Fallen angels HeidelbergCement and Fiat Chrysler both printed chunky deals this week, with the German firm raising 1bn off the back of around 3bn of orders and the carmaker selling an even bigger 1.25bn deal off a 4bn book.

The swollen order book saw Fiat ratchet in pricing more than 25bp from initial levels to just 3.75%, which is the lowest coupon on its outstanding bonds.

Some in the market were less than impressed.

"All the juice was taken out. It's important to keep discipline even when [ECB president] Draghi is waving his cash around. Sentiment can quickly turn again, particularly on the more cyclical sectors," said one investor who looked at Fiat's deal.

Others clearly shared his opinion, as the book reached a high of 4.75bn before accounts pulled 750m of orders on tightening spreads and concerns over small allocations.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

High grade investors have already voiced concerns over the unintended consequences of ECB intervention, fearing that it could worsen their ability to source paper in an already illiquid secondary market.

But high-yield buyers are also nervous about the knock-on effect of QE.

"I don't think the ECB meddling is good for the market as it adds a technical that is hard to price, particularly in Double Bs," said Azhar Hussain, head of global high yield at Royal London Asset Management.

"And, as a high-yield fund manager, we don't want to buy new deals at 3% yields."

HeidelbergCement issued its transaction at a yield of just 2.31%, even lower than the already razor-thin 2.5% yield its last benchmark bond came at in March 2014.

The company's management recently stressed that its financial strategy is unaffected by the ECB's expanded purchase programme, however.

"I would like to say clearly that if Mr Draghi sends interest rates to zero we don't see that as a free pass to limitless borrowing," HeidelbergCement Chief Financial Officer Lorenz Naeger told a news conference last week.

"Mr Draghi can lower rates as far as he wants. We won't budge from a healthy financing structure, because the next day he may raise rates just as erratically as he cut them and then we'll be left in the lurch."

DEJA VU

A number of investors said that the Double B space is growing increasingly vulnerable to duration risk.

"That's the big risk you face in these names," said one high-yield portfolio manager.

"The Bund was at similar levels this time last year and then you had a big reversal in late April and May. Double Bs were certainly not the place to be then."

A slew of stronger-rated high-yield issuers tapped the market following the start of the ECB's QE programme in March 2015, with Merlin Entertainment raising seven-year money at just 2.75% despite it being the Legoland owner's debut deal.

But many of these low coupon, longer tenor trades sold off savagely as chaos in European government bond markets caused many to reassess their positioning a couple of months later.

"The one thing I'll say is that the spread protection is slightly better now, but unless you're convinced the name is going to make its way back to IG then you're just taking on related duration risk," the portfolio manager added.

Others are spotting opportunities in a possible repeat of last year, with one high-yield investor describing recent Double B issues such as Faurecia as "the perfect short".

"It's a large liquid deal with a low coupon," he said. "And you can't see it trading up very much from these levels." (Reporting editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)