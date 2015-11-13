LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Bankers and investors are concerned
that an already vulnerable bond market will be further distorted
if the European Central Bank adds corporate names to its QE
shopping list next month.
President Mario Draghi said in October that the central bank
would review its policy options next month and was ready to
increase stimulus measures to shore up inflation.
But market players are concerned that bond pricing will be
dislocated and secondary trading paralysed if the ECB extends
its purchase programme in the sector.
"Any significant involvement from the ECB in the corporate
market is unlikely to be received with a warm welcome by
investors, and we could see a repeat of what happened in the
covered market," said Markus Steilen, a syndicate manager at
Commerzbank.
Many worry that real money investors will be priced out of
the market, much like what happened in the primary covered
sector.
There, after an initial spurt of heavily oversubscribed
deals, new issue order books dwindled as spreads ground tighter
and real-money investors searched elsewhere for yield.
DRY SPELLS AHEAD
Gas infrastructure company Snam was one of three
quasi-corporate Italian names added to the ECB's QE purchase
programme in July. Snam received a warm reception from the
market for its recent deal, but bankers say demand could soon
dry up.
"We will eventually see orders being cut for deals from
names on the ECB list, just as we saw in the covered market,"
said one head of syndicate.
For those credits on the list, primary market access might
initially become simpler as order books increase. But
consequently, secondary market liquidity could fall as paper
becomes more expensive and therefore difficult to short.
Although the ECB has not revealed publicly how much
corporate paper it has already bought, analysts at JP Morgan
estimated in July that purchases across the three utilities will
total around 250m a month.
"While further corporate bond buying would certainly be a
positive for credit spreads in Europe it is likely to only
exacerbate illiquidity for those attempting to buy quality
paper," Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at Twentyfour said.
WHAT NEXT?
The ECB's addition of the three Italian credits has ramped
up speculation on which names could be next in line.
Market players suggested Energias de Portugal, Iberdrola,
Gas Natural, RWE, E.ON and Veolia were likely candidates, and
bonds from some of those potential beneficiaries tightened by up
to 15bp in the aftermath as players tried to front-run the
central bank.
Those deals eased back to previous levels in the following
weeks however, as speculation over the ECB's next move died
down.
Now as the ECB's all-important December meeting nears,
players are contemplating what amount of risk the bank will be
willing to take on, especially in light of recent turbulence
which saw bonds from the auto and commodities sectors tumble.
"I think the ECB will be quite selective in which corporates
it allows itself to buy, and to avoid further political backlash
they will want to stick to corporates which as far as possible
they can defend as being without additional credit risk,"
Shannon said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)