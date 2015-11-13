LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Bankers and investors are concerned that an already vulnerable bond market will be further distorted if the European Central Bank adds corporate names to its QE shopping list next month.

President Mario Draghi said in October that the central bank would review its policy options next month and was ready to increase stimulus measures to shore up inflation.

But market players are concerned that bond pricing will be dislocated and secondary trading paralysed if the ECB extends its purchase programme in the sector.

"Any significant involvement from the ECB in the corporate market is unlikely to be received with a warm welcome by investors, and we could see a repeat of what happened in the covered market," said Markus Steilen, a syndicate manager at Commerzbank.

Many worry that real money investors will be priced out of the market, much like what happened in the primary covered sector.

There, after an initial spurt of heavily oversubscribed deals, new issue order books dwindled as spreads ground tighter and real-money investors searched elsewhere for yield.

DRY SPELLS AHEAD

Gas infrastructure company Snam was one of three quasi-corporate Italian names added to the ECB's QE purchase programme in July. Snam received a warm reception from the market for its recent deal, but bankers say demand could soon dry up.

"We will eventually see orders being cut for deals from names on the ECB list, just as we saw in the covered market," said one head of syndicate.

For those credits on the list, primary market access might initially become simpler as order books increase. But consequently, secondary market liquidity could fall as paper becomes more expensive and therefore difficult to short.

Although the ECB has not revealed publicly how much corporate paper it has already bought, analysts at JP Morgan estimated in July that purchases across the three utilities will total around 250m a month.

"While further corporate bond buying would certainly be a positive for credit spreads in Europe it is likely to only exacerbate illiquidity for those attempting to buy quality paper," Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at Twentyfour said.

WHAT NEXT?

The ECB's addition of the three Italian credits has ramped up speculation on which names could be next in line.

Market players suggested Energias de Portugal, Iberdrola, Gas Natural, RWE, E.ON and Veolia were likely candidates, and bonds from some of those potential beneficiaries tightened by up to 15bp in the aftermath as players tried to front-run the central bank.

Those deals eased back to previous levels in the following weeks however, as speculation over the ECB's next move died down.

Now as the ECB's all-important December meeting nears, players are contemplating what amount of risk the bank will be willing to take on, especially in light of recent turbulence which saw bonds from the auto and commodities sectors tumble.

"I think the ECB will be quite selective in which corporates it allows itself to buy, and to avoid further political backlash they will want to stick to corporates which as far as possible they can defend as being without additional credit risk," Shannon said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)