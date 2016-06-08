(Refiles to clarify data source in paragraph three)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The European Central Bank wasted no time in executing its hotly anticipated Corporate Sector Purchase Programme on Wednesday, buying bonds in the secondary market in clips of 3m-5m.

Sources said the central bank has been active in the utility sector, including buying five-year bonds from France's Engie. Purchases in southern European companies were noted too, including 10-year paper from Spain's Telefonica and deals from Italian insurer Generali.

Around 232m of euro corporate paper has traded, according to data from MarketAxess' Axess All trade tape, including 24m of Telefonica bonds.

Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds they hold.

"It's all pretty vanilla stuff at the minute with the benchmark names it's buying, but by what we can gather it looks like already they are trying to diversify sectors to avoid price distortion," an investor said.

Telefonica, Engie and Generali are regular issuers in the bond market and have respectively 31bn, 22bn and 13bn of euro deals outstanding, according to Eikon data.

Those bonds reportedly bought by the ECB on Wednesday have not seen significant price movements, with Generali's 2.875% Jan 2020s rallying the most and 7bp tighter versus swaps.

"The market is still digesting the news, but it's good that the ECB have been so active. After all the build up it would have been a disappointment if they started shy, but the real test will be when we have some primary issuance in the mix," one syndicate manager said.

The corporate primary market was muted on Wednesday, with only a small 2023 tap from JAB Holdings.

Since the ECB announced in March that it would start buying investment-grade corporate euro bonds, issuance in the sector has surged to over 110bn, according to IFR data.

"I'd be surprised if we didn't see a couple of French or German names that have been waiting; it will be very interesting to see how things develop," said one syndicate manager.

"However, I think we've priced in most of the price moves already. Most interesting will be if we see a divergence within sectors depending on if the ECB is buying one and not another." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)