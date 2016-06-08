(Refiles to clarify data source in paragraph three)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The European Central Bank wasted no
time in executing its hotly anticipated Corporate Sector
Purchase Programme on Wednesday, buying bonds in the secondary
market in clips of 3m-5m.
Sources said the central bank has been active in the utility
sector, including buying five-year bonds from France's Engie.
Purchases in southern European companies were noted too,
including 10-year paper from Spain's Telefonica and deals from
Italian insurer Generali.
Around 232m of euro corporate paper has traded, according
to data from MarketAxess' Axess All trade tape, including 24m
of Telefonica bonds.
Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on
July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds
they hold.
"It's all pretty vanilla stuff at the minute with the
benchmark names it's buying, but by what we can gather it looks
like already they are trying to diversify sectors to avoid price
distortion," an investor said.
Telefonica, Engie and Generali are regular issuers in the
bond market and have respectively 31bn, 22bn and 13bn of euro
deals outstanding, according to Eikon data.
Those bonds reportedly bought by the ECB on Wednesday have
not seen significant price movements, with Generali's 2.875% Jan
2020s rallying the most and 7bp tighter versus swaps.
"The market is still digesting the news, but it's good that
the ECB have been so active. After all the build up it would
have been a disappointment if they started shy, but the real
test will be when we have some primary issuance in the mix," one
syndicate manager said.
The corporate primary market was muted on Wednesday, with
only a small 2023 tap from JAB Holdings.
Since the ECB announced in March that it would start buying
investment-grade corporate euro bonds, issuance in the sector
has surged to over 110bn, according to IFR data.
"I'd be surprised if we didn't see a couple of French or
German names that have been waiting; it will be very interesting
to see how things develop," said one syndicate manager.
"However, I think we've priced in most of the price moves
already. Most interesting will be if we see a divergence within
sectors depending on if the ECB is buying one and not another."
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)