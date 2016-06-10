BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Central banks bought 21% of JAB Holdings' 150m bond increase, a transaction that coincided with the first day of the European Central Bank's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.
According to the distribution statistics seen by IFR, central banks and officials institutions were the second biggest buyers of the May 2023 tap via Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
Fund managers bought 56% of the trade. The Benelux was the biggest buying region at 29%, Germany and Austria bought 26%, the UK 21%, France 14%, Italy 5%, Spain 3% and others 2%.
Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds they hold.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.