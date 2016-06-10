(Adds context and banker comments)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has
started muscling into the corporate primary market, with
allocation statistics on new trades showing a huge hike in
central bank involvement.
Central banks bought 21% of a 150m 1.75% May 2023 JAB
Holdings tap on Wednesday, the second biggest buyers after fund
managers.
This was a significant jump from the less than 5% that is
typically allocated to this investor base on corporate bonds
according to IFR data.
The ECB also bought some of US-based Bunge's 600m
seven-year issued on Thursday according to a source.
Bunge issued the bonds out of Netherlands-based Bunge
Finance Europe BV, a subsidiary of Bunge Limited, which
according to the ECB language makes it a likely candidate for
the ECB's CSPP.
Banks on the deal declined to comment.
AN IMPRESSIVE START
The ECB's involvement in the market has surprised market
participants on the upside.
"To be honest, we are quite impressed to see how active the
ECB has started its buying programme in the secondary market.
The trading desk has received buying inquiries from basically
all of the executing central banks," one banker said.
The Belgian, German, Spain, Finnish, French and Italian
central banks have been tasked with carrying out the programme.
Another said it had dispelled market expectations that it
would target short-dated maturities of high quality credits.
Initial purchases were focused on well-known issuers such as
Spain's Telefonica, Italian insurer Generali and France's Engie.
Bankers said that purchases were bought in the secondary
market in clips of 3m-5m, and included credits across the
ratings spectrum and even out to the 20-30-year part of the
curve.
The purchases have already boosted the long-end of the
curve, Joseph Faith, European credit strategist at Citigroup
said, following the supply-driven weakness there in recent
weeks.
Telefonica's 5.875% February 2033 issue for example is bid
10bp tighter since the ECB began its programme, from 127bp over
mid-swaps to plus 117bp on Friday, according to Tradeweb.
NO SHOW
Despite the ECB's helping hand however, corporate borrowers
failed to show up this week, dashing bankers' hopes that the
Corporate Sector Purchase Programme would prompt heavy supply.
Just over 1bn of corporate issuance has printed since the
CSPP was launched, with just over half of the supply not
eligible for central bank purchases.
Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on
July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds
they hold.
