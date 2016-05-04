* Altrad cancels euro bond

* Bond issuance to soar in May

* Investors start to cherry pick

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Scaffolding provider Altrad cancelled a proposed euro bond issue on Wednesday suggesting that the European corporate market is already running out of steam barely a month before the European Central Bank starts its corporate sector purchase programme.

The ECB's announcement in March that it will start buying corporate bonds has ramped up borrowing as issuers seize the chance to secure ultra-low funding costs and investors try to front-run the central bank.

But unlike recent blowout deals, some of this week's transactions have struggled to get over the line as heavy bouts of issuance and a discerning investor approach dampens the mood.

Unrated issuer Altrad pulled a proposed 300m seven-year deal on Wednesday morning after marketing it at mid-swaps plus 300bp area, (around 3.25% yield).

The issuer announced final terms later on Wednesday morning for a deal of the same size and spread, on orders of over 300m, including lead interest, according to the announcement.

Altrad hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and HSBC to arrange an investor roadshow from April 27 for its debut bond to be used to fund its acquisition of Prezioso Linjebygg Group.

"If you cannot print now when can you print?" one investor said, who did not place an order for the deal due to it being unrated.

But the cancellation was attributed to the deal's sub-benchmark size, lack of ratings and the company's private status, according to some.

"It got lost in the noise, and with unrated issuers you cut your investor base drastically," one DCM banker away from the deal said.

"When you have well-known and well-rated borrowers taking huge chunks out of the market a deal like this will fall through the cracks."

Euro-denominated supply so far this week has surpassed 7bn, pushing the total volume up to nearly 70bn since the ECB announced its corporate purchase plans on March 10.

But bankers and investors expect appetite to wane over the coming months as Brexit and other political risks loom.

"This gung-ho attitude can't continue for that much longer; we're already seeing some push-back from investors on pricing, while some of these deals are underperforming as everything is pricing so tight," one syndicate manager said.

On Tuesday, cigarette maker Philip Morris International (A2/A/A) received limited traction for a 20-year 500m deal, and bankers said that orders only just covered the SEC-registered deal.

A FLOOD

May is typically a busy month for corporate issuance after reporting season wraps up and companies plan the remainder of their annual funding before the 'summer lull'.

But the scale of the ECB-fuelled issuance frenzy has some market players concerned that the euro market faces indigestion.

"'Sell in May and go away' is the issuer mentality for the month, but this May could be busier than ever, and it will change the dynamic between buyer and seller," one investor said. "We'll start to see some more push-back on bond sales."

Geraud Charpin, portfolio manager at BlueBay, said issuance volumes are expected to increase meaningfully over the next two weeks, but said that long positions in corporate credit are as extended as ever, which could result in a shift in demand.

"We shall have the first real test of supply/demand since the corporate sector purchase programme announcement," Charpin said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Ian Edmonson and Alex Chambers)