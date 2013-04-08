FRANKFURT, April 8 The ECB warned on Monday
against concentration in the correspondent banking business,
which handles payments between smaller banks, saying if a major
player failed it could threaten financial stability.
The European Central Bank said that daily turnover of euro
transactions through correspondent banking was 1.1 trillion
euros ($1.4 trillion) and that the largest four correspondent
banks represent more than 80 percent of total turnover value.
"This warrants the attention of payment system overseers, as
the default of one of the larger and most interconnected
correspondent banks might quickly trigger a domino effect on
their respective customer banks and/or service-providing banks,
as well as the risk of spillover to interdependent payment
systems," the study said.
"Besides operational risk, liquidity and credit risks also
pose a significant threat in correspondent banking business,
with intraday credit exposures normally being uncollateralised."
It added, however, that the ECB wants to avoid the double
regulation of correspondent banks and thus has not introduced
specific oversight for those banks.
The planned move of banking supervision under the ECB
umbrella should help in covering correspondent banking risks
consistently and in a uniform manner, the study said.