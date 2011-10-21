(Adds quotes, details)

LISBON Oct 21 The euro zone debt crisis risks driving big institutional investors away from the market, and the coming week will be critical in the search for solutions, European Central Bank Governing Council member Carlos Costa said on Friday.

"This is a difficult situation, as from one moment to the next big institutional investors in government debt may disappear from the market because they don't want to take the risk," Costa, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, told a conference.

He said that the bloc's response to the crisis had been late and inadequate, adding that politics was the root cause of the problem and that politicians must make it clear that risks of default are excluded.

"The origin of the euro area crisis is political, and it can only be resolved politically. It can only be resolved when there are sufficient guarantees for markets that the risk of sovereign default is excluded by all euro members," he said.

Costa added that the crisis had been exacerbated by the financial system. "The financial system created a political problem, and the political system has once again created a problem for the financial system," he said.

European leaders are struggling to find a solution to the euro debt crisis as they head into a week with two summits to resolve differences over how to boost their euro rescue mechanism, help banks and resolve Greece's debts. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Axel Bugge)