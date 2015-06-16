BRUSSELS, June 16 The European Central Bank welcomed on Tuesday the ruling of the European Union's top court that the ECB's 2012 bond-buying scheme, called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), did not break EU laws forbidding the ECB from financing governments.

"My initial reaction is one of satisfaction that the European Court (of Justice) confirms that we have done our job seriously, meeting our responsibilities," ECB executive board member Yves Mersch told reporters. (Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)