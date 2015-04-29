BRIEF-Gaming Nation announces conversion of debenture into common Shares
* Gaming Nation Inc- conversion of convertible debenture held by continental general insurance company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hc2 Holdings 2, inc
BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Union's highest court will publish its judgement on the legality of the European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme on June 16, the court's spokesman said.
The OMT programme was announced by the central bank in 2012 in response to the sovereign debt crisis, effectively calming markets.
It allows the ECB to buy bonds of a euro zone government in the secondary market if the government has agreed to a reform programme with euro zone finance ministers in exchange for euro zone government emergency funding.
The OMT programme is under legal scrutiny because some in Germany were concerned that it amounted to monetary financing of governments by the ECB, which is forbidden by EU law. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
* Gaming Nation Inc- conversion of convertible debenture held by continental general insurance company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hc2 Holdings 2, inc
* UK has filed formal Brexit divorce, due to leave in 2019 (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, April 6 The Czech crown surged almost 1.5 percent to its highest level against the euro since November 2013 on Thursday, after the country's central bank scrapped the cap on the currency it had in place for 3-1/2 years.