LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The second ECB covered bond purchase programme, CBPP2, a key potential support for the covered bond market, has so far brought few beneficial effects, according to covered bond bankers.

Since the programme began in early November, central banks have bought EUR1.05bn on a settlement basis, around a quarter of that in the primary market. The ECB has EUR40bn allocated to the 12-month programme, which breaks down to EUR160m a day, but having launched the programme over two weeks ago has so far only achieved 50% of its theoretical limit.

"The buying programme has had very little impact on the market. The problem is issuers know that they have a guaranteed 25% coming from central banks but they will struggle to get investors involved," said a syndicate banker.

Andrew Bosomworth, head of Pimco's portfolio management in Germany, highlighted the relatively small size of the programme in relation to the markets' overall problems but was quite positive on its impact.

"The ECB's purchases are tiny in the bigger scheme that's out there. But it might be one of the reasons for why the covered bond market has held up pretty well compared to other European markets, because people know that the there are 39 billon euros left," he said.

"The CBPP2 is somewhere between quantitative easing and the ECB's Securities Markets Programme."

So far, CM Arkea has been the first and only primary deal to benefit from the purchase programme, when Banque de France put in a sizeable order for the bank's tap on November 9.

Since then, central banks have been quietly buying European paper, which has galled a number of bankers that are unhappy with the lack of transparency which is making it all the more difficult for traders to set up positions.

"The ECB are being quite cagey about their activities in a bid to stop the market from running short positions. I suppose you could call it a form of constructive ambiguity," said one banker.

According to source within the ECB, investors have been in contact to complain about the lack of transparency which made it difficult for them to advise their clients.

In the absence of transparency from the ECB, traders have been keeping a watchful eye on the electronic platforms and have noted buying of Spanish, German, and French paper in decent sizes of 10-15m at the beginning of the week.

"It's clear the ECB are focusing on new issues which they haven't had a chance to buy into," said a covered bond syndicate banker.

Another syndicate official echoed this: "It looks as if the ECB are going for the primary market which is quite a departure from what they did last time. I think they have been quite inactive because we are coming to the end of the year and there is very little going on in the primary market."

By the end of the week, central banks have been active in the market buying roughly 150m in covered bonds in the two to 10 year part of the curve.

According to a syndicate banker, there has been a significant amount of buying in Spanish Cedulas, French OF and German pfandbriefe.

"We also saw the first central bank buying of Italian covered bonds in small size," he said. "Central banks filled a couple of real money sell orders especially in Spanish Cedulas and French OF," he said.

"All in all turnover increased quite a bit compared to the rest of the week. Two way flows on slightly tighter spread-levels dominated the day."

Under the new programme, the ECB will buy euro-denominated covered bonds from the eurozone by means of direct purchases in both primary and secondary markets.

During the first purchase programme, the ECB bought 422 individual bonds, split 27% primary and 73% secondary.

However, market participants have been quick to point out that the market is now faced with a sovereign debt crisis that will not be solved by purchasing bank paper.

According to a number of accounts, as long as the sovereign crisis is ongoing, Irish and Portuguese covered bonds will remain a no-go area regardless of ECB backing, but Italian and Spanish paper is an option they would consider. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Julian Baker)