LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The second ECB covered bond
purchase programme, CBPP2, a key potential support for the
covered bond market, has so far brought few beneficial effects,
according to covered bond bankers.
Since the programme began in early November, central banks
have bought EUR1.05bn on a settlement basis, around a quarter of
that in the primary market. The ECB has EUR40bn allocated to the
12-month programme, which breaks down to EUR160m a day, but
having launched the programme over two weeks ago has so far only
achieved 50% of its theoretical limit.
"The buying programme has had very little impact on the
market. The problem is issuers know that they have a guaranteed
25% coming from central banks but they will struggle to get
investors involved," said a syndicate banker.
Andrew Bosomworth, head of Pimco's portfolio management in
Germany, highlighted the relatively small size of the programme
in relation to the markets' overall problems but was quite
positive on its impact.
"The ECB's purchases are tiny in the bigger scheme that's
out there. But it might be one of the reasons for why the
covered bond market has held up pretty well compared to other
European markets, because people know that the there are 39
billon euros left," he said.
"The CBPP2 is somewhere between quantitative easing and the
ECB's Securities Markets Programme."
So far, CM Arkea has been the first and only primary deal to
benefit from the purchase programme, when Banque de France put
in a sizeable order for the bank's tap on November 9.
Since then, central banks have been quietly buying European
paper, which has galled a number of bankers that are unhappy
with the lack of transparency which is making it all the more
difficult for traders to set up positions.
"The ECB are being quite cagey about their activities in a
bid to stop the market from running short positions. I suppose
you could call it a form of constructive ambiguity," said one
banker.
According to source within the ECB, investors have been in
contact to complain about the lack of transparency which made it
difficult for them to advise their clients.
In the absence of transparency from the ECB, traders have
been keeping a watchful eye on the electronic platforms and have
noted buying of Spanish, German, and French paper in decent
sizes of 10-15m at the beginning of the week.
"It's clear the ECB are focusing on new issues which they
haven't had a chance to buy into," said a covered bond syndicate
banker.
Another syndicate official echoed this: "It looks as if the
ECB are going for the primary market which is quite a departure
from what they did last time. I think they have been quite
inactive because we are coming to the end of the year and there
is very little going on in the primary market."
By the end of the week, central banks have been active in
the market buying roughly 150m in covered bonds in the two to
10 year part of the curve.
According to a syndicate banker, there has been a
significant amount of buying in Spanish Cedulas, French OF and
German pfandbriefe.
"We also saw the first central bank buying of Italian
covered bonds in small size," he said. "Central banks filled a
couple of real money sell orders especially in Spanish Cedulas
and French OF," he said.
"All in all turnover increased quite a bit compared to the
rest of the week. Two way flows on slightly tighter
spread-levels dominated the day."
Under the new programme, the ECB will buy euro-denominated
covered bonds from the eurozone by means of direct purchases in
both primary and secondary markets.
During the first purchase programme, the ECB bought 422
individual bonds, split 27% primary and 73% secondary.
However, market participants have been quick to point out
that the market is now faced with a sovereign debt crisis that
will not be solved by purchasing bank paper.
According to a number of accounts, as long as the sovereign
crisis is ongoing, Irish and Portuguese covered bonds will
remain a no-go area regardless of ECB backing, but Italian and
Spanish paper is an option they would consider.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional Reporting by Eva
Kuehnen; Editing by Julian Baker)