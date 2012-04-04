FRANKFURT, April 4 The European Central Bank
will weigh up whether it needs to spend all 40 billion euros
earmarked for its current covered bond purchase programme
following the recent pick up in demand for the bonds, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
The ECB is not even a quarter of the way through the money
it set aside for the programme late year despite it nearing the
half way mark in terms of run time. (Click and
for data)
Draghi said following the recent pick up in the market for
covered bonds - bonds backed by cash flows from mortgages or
public sector loans - the ECB's programme may not need to be
completed.
"After the LTRO's (the 1 trillion euro twin-injection of
three-year loans) the market conditions have improved
considerably," he told a news conference.
"That is one of the reasons why we will monitor the
programme to judge whether it is appropriate in the present
market conditions."
If the ECB did shut the programme down prematurely it would
be the first time in its history it had not completed one of its
plans.
Another option it has would be to seriously accelerate its
purchases to around 5 billion euros a month, although following
Draghi's comments that now looks unlikely.
The final option would be to give itself more time to spend
the money and simply extend the time frame of the programme by
another six or twelve months or even longer.
(For story on future of ECB covered bond programme click
)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)