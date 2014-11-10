FRANKFURT, Nov 10 The European Central Bank slowed its purchases of covered bonds last week, spending 2.629 billion euros on the assets as part of a plan to support the euro zone economic recovery. The ECB started buying covered bonds - debt backed by pools of home or commercial properties - in October and has since spent 7.408 billion euros in total on the programme as part of its effort to boost its balance sheet by up to 1 trillion euros. To get there, it has also started offering banks four-year long-term loans and will begin buying repackaged loans known as asset-backed securities (ABS) later this month. The ECB hopes that by flooding the banking system with liquidity, the money will spill over into the real economy, pushing down lending rates and coaxing cautious firms and consumers to invest and spend more. Below is a table that lists the weekly purchases by the ECB of covered bond and ABS (in billions of euros): DATE COVERED ABS TOTAL BONDS (weekly (weekly purchases purchases) ) Oct. 27, 1.704 1.704 2014 Nov. 3, 3.075 3.075 2014 Nov. 10, 2.629 2.629 2014 TOTAL 7.408 7.408 (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)