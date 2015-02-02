FRANKFURT Feb 2 The European Central Bank's
purchases of covered bonds increased by 3.053 billion euros
($3.5 billion) in the week to Jan. 30, the ECB said on Monday,
as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing
conditions in the euro zone economy.
The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since
Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 40.255 billion
euros.
The ECB also bought a small amount of asset backed
securities (ABS) during the same period, taking its total ABS
purchases to 2.325 billion euros from 2.266 billion euros a week
earlier.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
