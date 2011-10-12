FRANKFURT Oct 12 The European Central Bank will launch a second, 40 billion euro ($55 billion) round of covered bond purchases in November as part of fresh efforts to shield euro zone banks from rising financial market tensions and avert a euro zone credit crunch.

Below are the main details of the previous, 60 billion euro covered bond programme it ran in 2009-2010 and some of the key changes it could make this time around.

* WHICH COUNTRIES COULD BENEFIT?

The ECB bought a total of 422 bonds during its previous programme. No formal breakdown was given, and while the ECB said its purchases were spread between euro zone countries based on the proportion of the ECB's capital they provide, known as its 'capital key', market experts say it focused mainly on German Pfandbrief and French covered bonds.

If the capital key rule is followed this time, Germany and France, the euro zone's two biggest economies, would get around 10 and 7 billion euros respectively, Italy would get around 6 billion, and Spain would get roughly 4 billion followed by the smaller euro zone countries in descending order.

The potential impact depends on the amount relative to the size of the individual markets, and whether national central banks buy only bonds from their home markets, or spread their net further to target problem countries more specifically.

The European Cover Bond Council estimates that at the end of last year, the German market totalled 640 billion euros, followed by Spain and France at 362 billion and 320 billion euros respectively.

In contrast, Italy's covered bond market was only worth around 37 billion euros and the Greek market just 20 billion euros.

According to IFR data there has not been a covered bond issued in Greece, Ireland or Portugal since April 2010, while in Italy and Spain, issuance has dried up since the summer.

* WHAT WILL THE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY MARKET SPLIT BE?

Last time, 27 percent of the ECB's purchases were in the primary market -- direct from issuers -- and the rest from banks and other investors in the secondary market.

Analysts expect a stronger focus on the primary market this time around, at least in the opening stages. The hope is that it will encourage a rebound in issuance following the recent downturn in demand from investors as risk aversion grows and the traditional year end lull in covered bond activity draws in.

* WHAT MATURITIES WILL IT FOCUS ON?

The ECB said it bought mainly 3- to 7-year covered bonds last time around, in maturities averaging 4.12 years.

Societe General expects more focus on shorter maturities, such as 2- to 5-years, this time. "This would allow the ECB be more selective in its support," it said in a recent note.

Unicredit data shows a hefty chuck of covered bonds are due to expire in the next few years. Given investor risk aversion, shorter term bonds are seen as the most viable option for institutions on the hunt for fresh funding, a factor that may influence the ECB's buying habits.

* WILL 40 BILLION EUROS BE ENOUGH?

Market participants were disappointed by the smaller 40 billion euros put into the second programme, despite bond spreads higher than at the peak of the Lehman crisis.

Based on the ECBC data, 40 billion euros represents just 2.5 percent of the outstanding euro zone covered bond market.

However, if the ECB focused on similar criteria to last time -- 3- to 10-years -- then considering they already own a decent portion of the market, the impact on spreads could be magnified.

Royal Bank of Scotland calculates the ECB could end up owning around 24 percent of such bonds, bonds which it has said it will hold until they mature.

* WILL THE SECOND PROGRAMME BE AS SUCCESSFUL AS THE FIRST?

The ECB's first covered bond purchase programme was seen as a success by the ECB, economists and market participants. An ECB study calculated it lowered bond yields overall by around 12 basis points -- although stronger countries benefited more and the impact on troubled economies was offset by the intensification of the crisis.

Market liquidity was boosted by the first round of purchases. Trading levels pulled back up close to pre-crisis levels although the ECB's later decision to lend the acquired bonds back to banks and other investors failed to gain much traction.

Covered bond experts say this time covered bond spreads have tightened roughly 10 basis points across the euro zone, about 5 in Germany and around 15 basis points in Spain and Italy. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones; additional reporting Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)