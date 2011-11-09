(adds detail and background)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's second covered bond purchase programme is underway, with Banque de France making an order in the taps of Credit Mutuel Arkea's outstanding French Obligations a L'Habitat, according to a syndicate banker.

CM Arkea opened books on Wednesday morning tapping a EUR1.25bn 2.5% June 2015 issue at mid-swaps plus 100bp, in line with earlier guidance of low 100s, while guidance on the EUR1bn 4.5% April 2021 began at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp and then tightened to 125bp via Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW and CM Arkea.

At 9:45 GMT, a syndicate official said they had been in contact with Banque de France and were certain that the French central bank would partake in the two taps. By 10:00 GMT combined books had reached EUR750m, the guidance had remained unchanged and syndicate bankers were awaiting participation from the Eurosystem.

"The deal reached EUR750m this morning without any help from the purchase programme which should send a very good signal to the market," said a syndicate banker.

"We announced the deal last night to allow the central banks to get their ducks in a row and decided to accept the overnight risk to take advantage of central bank buying which was expected to begin today."

A short while ago the issuer fixed the spread on the June 2015s at mid-swaps plus 100bp and the April 2021 at mid-swaps plus 125bp. Books closed with the final size of the June 2015 fixed at EUR250m and the April 2021 fixed at EUR750m. Combined books had surpassed EUR1bn.

The banker added he expects other central banks to place orders but not in the same volume as the French central bank, although another syndicate banker involved said he was uncertain whether other central banks would participate.

On Tuesday, bankers said they had received a number of pricing requests from central banks but no orders had been placed.

One syndicate official said, CM Arkea had considered issuing a benchmark transaction but due to the ongoing volatility in the market and the perceived execution risk, it decided taps would be wiser choice.

"We had been discussing issuing a tap for a few weeks and felt taps would be a better option to test the market," said one banker.

Another echoed that view but given that the average size of OH bonds are around EUR1bn didn't want to risk failure. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)